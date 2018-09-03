Ariadne
Tue. Sept. 4 | Taking the name of a mythological Greek princess associated with mazes and labyrinths, Ariadne is a Brooklyn-based experimental electronic music duo that explores sacred music and mysticism with haunting, ethereal vocals. Fri(G)id, MOUTH and Hairface open at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.
The Chamanas
Tue. Sept. 4 | Straddling the border between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the Chamanas blend Mexican pop, Latin sounds and indie rock, at times while adapting songs by American bands such as Portugal. The Man’s “Purple Yellow Red and Blue” and “Feel It Still.” Biglemoi opens at 8 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge.
Paul Simon
Wed. Sept. 5 | After more than six decades in music, 16 Grammys, 100 million records sold and four No. 1 hits — three of them with Art Garfunkel — Paul Simon kicks off the final leg of his Homeward Bound tour in New Orleans. At 8 p.m. at Smoothie King Center.
Ohmme
Thu. Sept. 6 | Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart comprise the Chicago duo Ohmme, which released the debut album Parts (Joyful Noise) Aug. 24. Both are classically trained pianists, but the album is a guitar-heavy collection of tunes featuring their bubbly to moody harmonizing on tunes including “Icon,” “Peach” and others. People Museum opens at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.
Gleason Gras
Fri. Sept. 7 | Marc Broussard, Flow Tribe and Paul Varisco & The Milestones perform and there’s a New Orleans Saints-fan themed costume contest. Proceeds benefit Steve Gleason’s Team Gleason Foundation, which raises awareness of ALS. From 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Champions Square.
Ratboys
Mon. Sept. 10 | Though the band has referred to itself as “post-country,” Julia Steiner’s dreamy vocals float over gentle strumming and indie pop vibes on much of 2017 album GN and 2018 EP Figure (Topshelf). Treadles and Matt Surfin’ open at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.