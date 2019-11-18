Quintron and Miss Pussycat created their own bizarre brand of New Orleans party music starting in the early ’90s.

Quintron plays a Hammond B-3 organ and adds sounds from a changing arsenal of his electronic instrumental inventions, such as the Drum Buddy.

Miss Pussycat sings and plays maracas, and she also is an accomplished puppeteer and often presents shows before the duo performs. Their appeal in underground shows and annual club gigs during Carnival grew to the point they were offered an artist residency at the New Orleans Museum of Art in 2010, where Miss Pussycat’s puppets filled a gallery and they recorded the album “Sucre du Sauvage.”

Quintron released a solo EP, “EROTOMANIA,” Oct. 22, and the two embarked on a month-long East Coast tour supported by musical performance artist Three Brained Robot. This show is their homecoming.

Three Brained Robot, Sick Thoughts and DJ Miss MassDestruction open at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Poor Boys Bar, 1328 St. Bernard Ave., (504) 603-2522; www.facebook.com/poorboysbar. Tickets $10.