The Internet

Tue. Nov. 20 | Formerly the DJ for hip-hop collective Odd Future, Syd leads her band The Internet with its signature slinky tone and funky beats. The band released its fourth album, “Hive Mind,” in July. Moonchild opens at 7 p.m. at House of Blues.

PJ Morton

Fri. Nov. 23 | When not playing keyboards for Maroon 5, PJ Morton put out the Grammy-nominated album “Gumbo” last year and followed up with a live version this year. For this Black Friday show, he’ll likely get in the holiday spirit with bounce- and funk-infused versions of holiday tunes from his Nov. 9 release “Christmas with PJ Morton.” Grace Weber opens at 7:30 p.m. at House of Blues.

Tank and the Bangas

Fri. Nov. 23 | Tank and the Bangas released the single “Spaceships” — with Tarriona “Tank” Ball’s spoken word-like lyrics over a jingly beat — in September amid tours of the U.S. and Europe. The group is home for the holiday weekend and this show with Big Freedia and Naughty Professor. At 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

A Neville Family Groove

Sun. Nov. 25 | Percussionist and vocalist Cyril Neville, keyboardist Ivan Neville, guitarist Ian Neville and others perform in a tribute to Charles Neville, who died in April. At 9 p.m. at Tipitina’s.

‘New Orleans 300: Catholic Sisters in Education’

Sun. Nov. 25 | OperaCreole presents sacred music from various periods and genres sung in English, Latin, French and more in a program titled “New Orleans 300: Catholic Sisters in Education.” At 5 p.m. Sunday at Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church.

Mac DeMarco

Mon. Nov. 26 | Anyone who enjoyed slacker rocker Mac DeMarco’s gentle strumming on low-fi 2017 album “This Old Dog” got a chance at a slower, mellower version with this year’s release of “Old Dog Demos.” At 7:30 p.m. at the Music Box Village.