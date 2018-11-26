Vocalist Natalie Hoffman screams back at the void on a pair of 2017 singles from Memphis punk band NOTS. "Anxious Trend" and "In Glass" (Famous Class Records) reflect "the Age of Anxiety that surrounds us all on both a personal and political level," Hoffman explains, with layers of sewer-leaked riffs plunging into the black hole swallowing our oversaturated selves.
Cavernous reverb shrouds "Cruel Friend" and "Violence," an addictive and menacing blast of mutant synthesizers and dueling bass and guitars from the all-women outfit seeping up from the underworld to warn the rest of us. The band glimpsed that apocalyptic, shock-and-awe post-punk on its second full-length album, 2016's "Cosmetic," a chaotic antidote to status quo pop culture.
Live, the band combusts with the same frenetic energy, a righteous pummeling to the head to ring one's ears into the new, terrifying year. Golden Pelicans, Static Static and Pscience open at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at Poor Boys Bar, 1328 St Bernard Ave., (504) 603-2522; www.facebook.com/poorboysbar