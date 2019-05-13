“That ain’t DaBaby, that’s my baby,” is the tag that opens most DaBaby tracks. Then, he often continues with a simple “Hi,” a disarmingly straightforward greeting that previews some refreshingly straightforward bars. Jonathan Lyndale Kirk has released eight mixtapes since 2017, but it wasn’t until “Baby on Baby,” his debut studio album on Interscope Records, dropped that he received attention from mainstream listeners.
Despite his moniker and the infantile imagery he uses in his music videos, at 28, Kirk is almost too old to get started in a young man’s rap game. He’s wasted no time making a splash this year, with “Baby on Baby” peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard chart and singles such as “Suge” and “Baby Sitter” being streamed millions of times. Kirk’s flow is fairly traditional, but his original branding and charisma make him one of the freshest faces in hip-hop.
At 11 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Republic NOLA, 828 S. Peters St., (504) 528-8282; www.republicnola.com. Tickets $40.