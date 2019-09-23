Sept. 24
Deep Purple
Saenger Theatre
The Head and the Heart
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Sept. 27
Calexico and Iron & Wine
House of Blues
Songhoy Blues
One Eyed Jacks
Sept. 27-28
Kacey Musgraves
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Sept. 28
70s Soul Jam featuring The Stylistics, The Emotions, The Delfonics, Heatwave and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes
Saenger Theatre
Bad Religion, Dave Hause & The Mermaid and Emily Davis
House of Blues
Freewater Block Party featuring DaBaby, Rico Nasty, RL Grime, What So Not and others
Mardi Gras World
Hiss Golden Messenger
Tipitina’s
It's funny how that works," M.C. Taylor says with an aw-shucks air when asked about the quantum leap in popularity his band Hiss Golden Messen…
Snarky Puppy
The Music Box Village
Sept. 29
Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Oct. 1
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
House of Blues
John Medeski’s Mad Skillet
Republic NOLA
Rick Ross
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Oct. 3
Cuco, La Dona and KAINA
Republic NOLA
Oct. 4
Greensky Bluegrass
Joy Theater
Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes
Smoothie King Center
Oct. 5
Generationals
Tipitina’s
Oct. 6
Acid King, Wizard Rifle and Warish
One Eyed Jacks
Oct. 9
Judah & the Lion
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Thom Yorke with Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri and Andrea Befli
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Oct. 10
Joseph and Thad
Tipitina’s
Steve Lacy
House of Blues
Oct. 11
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
House of Blues
Greta Van Fleet
UNO Lakefront Arena
Justin Townes Earl
House of Blues
Oct. 12
Dean Lewis
House of Blues
Oct. 13
Andy Grammer
House of Blues
Oct. 15
Lucky Daye
One Eyed Jacks
Tenacious D
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Oct. 16
BANKS and Kevin Garrett
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Danny Brown
Republic NOLA
Oct. 17
Dwight Yoakam
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Oct. 18
Givers and Sweet Crude
Tipitina’s
Oct. 19
Mt. Joy and Susto
Tipitina’s
Sofi Tukker and LP Giobbi
Joy Theater
X Ambassadors, Bear Hands and LPX
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Oct. 20
Badflower
House of Blues
Oct. 23
Hovvdy, Caroline Says and Kevin Krauter
Gasa Gasa
Oct. 25
Leyla McCalla
The Music Box Village
Oh Sees and Prettiest Eyes
One Eyed Jacks
Oct. 26
The Melvins and Redd Kross
One Eyed Jacks
Oct. 27
Summer Walker and Melii
Joy Theater
Oct. 29
The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella
Smoothie King Center
Gus Dapperton
Republic NOLA
Good Morning
Gasa Gasa
Oct. 31
Widespread Panic
UNO Lakefront Arena
Nov. 1
Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham
Civic Theatre
Gino Vannelli
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Keller & The Keels
Tipitina’s
Nov. 2
Starcrawler and BODEGA
Gasa Gasa
Nov. 3
GWAR, Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust and Against the Grain
Joy Theater
Nov. 4
Russian Circles and Windhand
One Eyed Jacks
Nov. 5
Angel Olsen and Vagabon
Civic Theatre
Nov. 7
Jidenna
House of Blues
The Raconteurs
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Nov. 8
This Will Destroy You
Gasa Gasa
Nov. 9
Don McLean
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Kero Kero Bonito
Republic NOLA
Kevin Gates
UNO Lakefront Arena
Nov. 12
Jonas Brothers
Smoothie King Center
Nov. 13
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 15
John 5 and the Creatures, Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack
House of Blues
Nov. 16
Fantasia, Robin Thicke, Tank and The Bonfyre
UNO Lakefront Arena
Jimmy Herring and The 5 of 7
Joy Theater
Nov. 17
Brockhampton and slowthai
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
The Coathangers
House of Blues
Nov. 19
Cursive and Cloud Nothings
Republic NOLA
Nov. 22
Melissa Aldana Quartet
Contemporary Arts Center
Nov. 24
Loud Luxury and Dzeko
The Metropolitan
Nov. 26
The 1975 and Catfish and the Bottlemen
UNO Lakefront Arena
Gryffin
Joy Theater
Incubus
The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans
Shannon Lay and Mikal Cronin
One Eyed Jacks
Dec. 5
Son Little
Gasa Gasa
Dec. 9
A$AP Ferg, Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO
Joy Theater
Dec. 10
Madeon
Joy Theater
Dec. 11
Daughters, HEALTH and Show Me the Body
One Eyed Jacks
Dec. 13
Bear Grillz
Metropolitan
Cher with Nile Rodgers and Chic
Smoothie King Center
Dec. 18
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Smoothie King Center