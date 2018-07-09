Paramore
Tue. July 10 | Since blasting out of Tennessee with its frenetic pop-punk, Paramore and lead singer Hayley Williams haven’t lost touch with their former teen fanbase, but 2017 release After Laughter has revealed a glossier, less angsty side of the band. “Pumped Up Kicks” one-hit wonders Foster the People. At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Champions Square.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Wed. July 11 | On his fourth album as his future-forward pop-funk ensemble, Ruban Nielson’s Sex & Food (Jagjaguwar) takes another stab at pseudo-psychedelic modern world meanderings, carried by surprising pop turns and falsetto vocals that mask his 21st-century paranoia. Shamir opens at 9 p.m. at Republic.
Creepy Fest
Thu.-Sun. July 12-15 | Sheer Terror Records hosts the 10th annual punk rock festival, featuring headliners TSOL and Dead Boys and a roster of Gulf Coast-area punk bands, spanning surf- and horror-influenced garage punks to Tex-Mex rock ’n’ roll, thrash, hardcore and more. At various venues. Visit www.facebook.com/creepyfest for lineups and more.
Alison Krauss
Fri. July 13 | Country and bluegrass fiddler and vocalist Alison Krauss has amassed a gaudy collection of 27 Grammy awards in her career, and she has spent much of the summer touring with Willie Nelson. She released Windy City, an album of country covers last year. At 8 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.
Lake Street Dive
Mon. July 16 | The band incorporates indie rock, pop, folk, jazz and blue-eyed soul. Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear open at 7 p.m. Monday at House of Blues.