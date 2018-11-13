Skatalites
Wed. Nov. 14 | The massively influential Jamaican ska band reformed in the 1980s after its dissolution in the ‘60s. Founding vocalist Doreen Shaffer leads the latest incarnation, and Kumasi opens at 9 p.m. at Tipitina’s.
Liquid Land
Thu. Nov. 15 | Swiss drummer Simon Berz and New Orleans spoken word artist Moose Jackson and drummer Rob Cambre have collaborated in the improvisational sound project Liquid Land in performances on both sides of the Atlantic. They’re in session again at 9 p.m. at B.J.’s Lounge.
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Sat. Nov. 17 | Former Blaster guitarist Dave Alvin and country singer-songwriter Jimmie Dale Gilmore’s joint interests in folk and blues led to a collaboration that resulted in the June album “Downey to Lubbock.” They’re backed by Alvin’s The Guilty Ones band at 8 p.m. at Chickie Wah Wah.
Ty Segall
Sat. Nov. 17 | The reigning goblin king of garage rock ’n’ roll returns to New Orleans on a solo acoustic tour, which strips down the hyper-prolific songwriter’s catalog in a series of intimate shows following 2018’s rowdy “Freedom’s Goblin” and likely a few hundred other releases by the time this is printed. Emmett Kelly of The Cairo Gang opens at 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
Iceage and Black Lips
Mon. Nov. 19 | 2018’s “Beyondless” from Copenhagen post-punk outfit Iceage is far from the band’s juvenile anarchic gloom of the early 2010s and instead explodes with an expansive rock ’n’ roll. (An essay from Richard Hell in the liner notes compares its lyrics to Charles Baudelaire and its music to “pure emotion.”) The band is joined by perennial party band Black Lips. Surfbort opens at 8 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.