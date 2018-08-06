On any given night in New Orleans, Julie Odell likely is bringing a barroom or backyard to a stop, beaming as a bright lighthouse in a shapeshifting sea of artists embracing folk music’s seemingly supernatural edges. The Ruston native’s sublime melodies — each note gripping the air around it — make surprise turns along her buoyant and versatile voice, floating above fingerpicked strings blowing around feathery reverb.
As a frequent opener for some of the better singer-songwriters coming through New Orleans, Odell’s otherworldly performances are worth at least one night of their own, but she gets two sets at The Starlight — one intimately solo, another with a band — as a showcase for two of her near-infinite dimensions.
They’re most recently captured on 2017 singles “Cardinal Feather” and “Strange Endangered Bird,” one alongside a band and with a rush of layered harmonies for her heart-tugging poetry, the other building a crescendo from her solitary broadcast, sending ripples up spines.
At 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at The Starlight, 817 St. Louis St., (504) 827-1655; www.starlightloungenola.com