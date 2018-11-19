The Band performed a farewell concert called “The Last Waltz” on Thanksgiving 1976. Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Muddy Waters, Joni Mitchell and many others participated, and Martin Scorsese filmed the show. For the third year, a host of local musicians performs a tribute concert to that all-star performance as a benefit for the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic, which provides medical care to musicians and artists regardless of whether they have health insurance.
The lineup includes the New Orleans Suspects (pictured), Erica Falls, Terence Higgins, Billy Iuso, Dave Jordan, Papa Mali, Alex McMurray, Robert Mercurio, Mark Mullins, Johnny Sansone, Brian Stoltz, Marc Stone and others. Tickets $20-$65.
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 at The Joy Theater, 1200 Canal St., (504) 528-9569; www.thejoytheater.com