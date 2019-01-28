On 2018’s “Color the Weather,” James Prudhomme brings his expansive sonic world back to its beginnings, a nostalgia for the sounds that shaped him, viewed from thousands of miles away. The album, named after a children’s coloring competition on Baton Rouge’s WAFB-TV, follows his acclaimed string of electronic releases as Suicideyear.
It’s his most personal and vulnerable project yet — 808 drum snaps echo into infinity and ripple into an ambient hiss, short piano riffs try to grip the stark beats around them, lush keyboards emulate familiar pop phrases pulled into the black hole in which he’s standing. He thrives on that tension and release, on sweeping gestures he rips away to reveal the melancholy underneath, never settling for the nostalgia he invokes but drawn to the comfort inside.
Prudhomme grew up under the influence of Louisiana’s subterranean rap scenes, bubbles of oil-slicked production from Lil Boosie, Trill Entertainment and producer Mouse On Tha Track thriving outside the ruling houses of Cash Money and No Limit records in New Orleans. As a teenager, he studied Lex Luger beats on YouTube and competed in Champion Sound beat battles, tried to fit in with “shitty” hardcore bands and immersed himself in the gauzy mid-2000s bedroom pop that flooded the internet in its blog heyday, primed for his prolific and self-described “shut-in” status glued to social media music scenes in the early 2010s, wrapped up on the couch with headphones and FL Studio. When his house in Baton Rouge burned down in 2013, he stayed up all night making beats in his parents’ trailer.
He did production for Little Pain, Lil Ugly Mane and Yung Lean and was picked up by Oneohtrix Point Never for his Software label (for 2014’s “Remembrance”) and by LuckyMe (for 2017’s “Hate Songs”). He moved to New Orleans in 2015, connecting missing links in the city’s revived underground dance culture — no bottle service, no barriers, a virtual DIY space not because it’s cheap but because it’s human, performing on the floor and surrounded by both the crowd and the live-mixed video collages moving to the sounds at his fingers.
Slug Christ, Blu Shakur, Freedoom, BlaaqInfamy and Pussyrot also perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at Banks Street Bar, 4401 Banks St., (504) 486-0258; www.facebook.com/banksbar. Tickets $10.