Stef Chura has a voice that creeps under your skin.

It isn’t melodramatic or cloyingly quiet, nor is it smoky and seductive. It’s got a swaggering smolder bold enough to carry a melody with confidence, but vulnerable enough to waver in all the right spots, emphasizing moments of pain, anger or ecstasy.

On her second album, “Midnight,” released in June on Saddle Creek records, she complements her raw vocals with polished production from Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo, who smartly accents her turns of phrase.

At Gasa Gasa, Chura is joined by Los Angeles punk outfit French Vanilla, led by frontwoman Sally Spitz’s caustic, hilarious vocals. She’s backed by guitarist Ali Day, drummer Greg Shilton and bassist Daniel Trautfield, who also plays tongue-in-cheek power sax on many of the band’s best songs.

French Vanilla dropped its sophomore LP, “How Am I Not Myself?,” in June via Danger Collective. The band is an effortlessly cool, very talented outfit at the peak of its expertly packaged nonchalance.

At 10 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Gasa Gasa, 4920 Freret St., (504) 338-3567; www.gasagasa.com. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door.