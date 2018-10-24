Childish Gambino has canceled his headlining performance at the 2018 Voodoo Experience, an announcement that arrived a day before the gates are set to open. The announcement follows a close call that potentially put his anticipated show in limbo — last month, he postponed several dates on his "This Is America" tour following an injury, but he kept his New Orleans spot on the schedule.

Travis Scott, on the heels of his 2018 album "Astroworld," will replace Childish Gambino's slot at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

"Voodoo Festival organizers have learned that under doctor's orders Childish Gambino has been advised to continue recovery on his recent tour injury and will be forced to cancel his upcoming performance at the festival this weekend," festival organizers said in a statement.

Childish Gambino — Donald Glover's vessel for his unique hip-hop and R&B visions — also canceled his headline spot at 2018's Austin City Limits and moved the rest of his tour dates to December. His next performance is set for Dec. 2 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The announcement caught fans off guard who previously sighed with relief when his management announced last month that, despite his injury, Childish Gambino's Voodoo Fest show "is moving forward as planned."

The fact that this decision is being announced today, two days before the festival starts, instead of when Gambino broke his foot over a month ago, is straight up childish and irresponsible on the part of voodoo management. You knew this was coming before now. — Mackenzie Becker (@kenziebeck23) October 24, 2018

Travis Scott appeared on "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month (backed by John Mayer, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker and prolific producer Mike Dean) to glimpse the decidedly more psychedelic sounds on the hip-hop artist's third LP, "Astroworld."

The album follows his rise from hit mixtapes to massive single "Antidote" and 2016 critical success "Birds in the Trap Sing Brian McKnight," taking his trap foundations into more experimental territory.

"Astroworld" arrives as the artist has turned into a kind of Gen Z icon, soundtracked by sticky, syrupy ambient production and gauzy auto-tune, warping the now-ubiquitous template for his contemplative gloom.

Childish Gambino's cancellation is not the first for this year's fest — last month, the festival announced Awolnation would be replaced by Judah & the Lion, and Highly Suspect and Goldlink also dropped out.