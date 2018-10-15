Lily Allen
Tue. Oct. 16 | On her first album since 2014’s “Sheezus,” Lily Allen’s 2018 album “No Shame” is a reintroduction to the pop artist following heartbreak, grief and an identity crisis that detached her from her previous work. The result is a sparse, skin-shedding electronic pop confessional buoyed by U.K. grime and dancehall influences. At 8 p.m. at House of Blues.
White Denim
Fri. Oct. 19 | The Austin, Texas rock ’n’ roll band’s seventh LP “Performance” (City Slang) layers horn-accented glam rock, southern-fried garage and proggy jams into its psychedelic haze. Rotem opens at 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
Japanese Breakfast DJ set
Sat. Oct. 20 | Following her acclaimed, cosmically reverberating 2017 LP “Soft Sounds from Another Planet” (Dead Oceans), Michelle Zauner’s whirlwind tour of seemingly the entire universe crash-lands at a free late-night dance party at 1 a.m. at Tipitina’s.