Cyril Neville has spent much of his career playing in New Orleans R&B and funk super groups. He joined brother Art Neville in the seminal funk outfit The Meters and was the youngest of the siblings in the Neville Brothers band. In recent years, he’s lent his talents to local funk band Galactic, joined guitarists Devon Allman and Mike Zito in the blues-rocking Royal Southern Brotherhood and brought percussion and funk to the Voice of the Wetlands Allstars. He spent early fall on tour with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.
Neville also is sharing the stage at this all-star concert celebrating his 70th birthday. The roster of old and new friends and fellow Nevilles includes Irma Thomas, Deacon John Moore, Galactic, Davell Crawford, John Boutte, Erica Falls, New Breed Brass Band, Glen David Andrews, Khalif Neville, Omari Neville & the Fuel, Big Chief Juan Pardo and others.
Tickets $25-$100. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 at the Civic Theatre, 510 O’Keefe Ave.; www.civicnola.com.