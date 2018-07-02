Essence Festival

July 6-8

Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, (504) 587-3663

www.essence.com/festival

Janet Jackson returns to Essence Festival in a year the festival has dedicated to women, with performances from the festival’s roster of legacy artists and acclaimed newcomers putting a sharp focus on the Essence’s key messages of inspiration and action. Jackson joins headliners Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Mary J. Blige, XSCAPE, Kelela and others over three nights in the Superdome for the festival’s 24th edition, and there also are free speeches, seminars and events inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

More than 30 years following the release of Jackson’s landmark Control, the artist’s groundbreaking albums — navigating both sex and sexuality as potent vessels for women’s rights and vulnerable diary entries — still resonate with timeless and infectious pop and in unwavering fist-raised commitments to female empowerment. Jackson’s tour promises a thorough rendering of her chart-topping hits and choreography. She closes out the festival at 10:40 p.m. Sunday on the Main Stage.

Here are more performance highlights in the Superdome July 6-8.

Friday, July 6

Pell

7:05 p.m., Superlounge

The New Orleans-Los Angeles rapper’s 2017 EP girasoul matures his head-in-the-clouds, day-in-the-life raps by fine tuning his navel gazing. He teamed up with NGHTMRE for 2018’s Magic Hour EP, trading the rapper’s typical palette of playful beats for sophisticated bedroom bass.

Miguel

7:45 p.m., Main Stage

Hollywood, sex, fame and fortune and the pain and the pleasure are wrapped into Miguel’s acclaimed 2017 album War & Leisure, sending his cosmic R&B back to earth for a heady dose of cultural commentary.

Mykia Jovan

8 p.m., Superlounge

Making her Essence debut, the Frenchmen Street staple and New Orleans singer-songwriter released her debut album Elliyahu in 2017, wrestling with love and loss and social injustice in expressive, cathartic pop and neo-soul with a cast of nimble players comfortably bending around her lyrics.

H.E.R.

8:30 p.m., Superlounge

The mysterious pseudonymous R&B artist released two buzzworthy EPs in 2017, filling soft-focus, after-hours production with warm vocals teasing out slow-motion romance and self-conscious ballads. 2018 single “This Way,” featured on the Superfly reboot soundtrack, pairs her with a sympathetic Khalid.

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott

10 p.m., Main Stage

Friday’s double-header headlining spot pairs the neo-soul and R&B artists in a set curated by endlessly versatile Philadelphia band The Roots, who teamed up with Erykah Badu on “You Got Me” from the landmark 1999 album Things Fall Apart. Jill Scott co-wrote the song.

Saturday, July 7

Kelela

7:15 p.m., Superlounge

After a string of EPs and singles, including a one-off on Solange’s Saint Heron label, the innovative R&B artist released a critically acclaimed debut album on Warp Records in 2017. On Take Me Apart, the artist navigates raw emotion and anxious desire through a hypnotic gauntlet of sensual, far-out production and her unique visions of self-assured anthemic pop.

XSCAPE

7:45 p.m., Main Stage

Don’t call it a comeback. It’s more like a correction. Essence may have miscalculated the magnetic appeal of the ’90s R&B quartet when the festival booked XSCAPE in 2017 for one of its smaller Superlounge stages, which easily was overwhelmed by fans and closed by festival security as a fire hazard. Thankfully the group returns this year for a stage fit for the queens.

Queen Latifah presents Ladies First with Missy Elliott, Remy Ma, MC Lyte, Nikki D and others

8:40 p.m., Main Stage

Recently out of her semi-retirement from hip-hop, Queen Latifah — who spent the last decade as an award-winning actor and jazz standards singer — hosts a showcase of legendary women in rap, with “Cold Rock a Party” hitmaker MC Lyte and that song’s guest MC, Missy Elliott, whose 2015 set at Essence was cut short. Elliott returns to the stage after teasing new music and receiving Essence’s 2018 Black Women in Music Visionary Award.

Idris Elba

9 p.m., Superlounge

What’s in Stringer Bell’s record collection? The actor’s prolific DJ career, spinning house and dance music at legendary house parties and all-night raves in London and Ibiza, began long before he appeared on the screen.

Mary. J Blige

10:10 p.m., Main Stage

Blessed with a title like “the queen of hip-hop soul,” it’s easy to overlook the myriad successes of one of contemporary R&B’s biggest stars, a frequent Essence headliner returning to its stage as an Academy Award-nominated performer (for Best Song and supporting actress for 2017’s Mudbound.

Sunday, July 8

Teddy Riley's New Jack Swing with SWV, Blackstreet, Guy and others

7 p.m., Main Stage

A ’90s flashback showcase hosted by the genre’s creator features R&B trio SWV and Riley’s “No Diggity” hitmakers Blackstreet and sweaty-sheets ensemble Guy, both making infrequent reunions for the nostalgia circuit.

Mali Music

8 p.m., Superlounge

Marrying slick anthems and smooth, carefully crafted soul, the Grammy Award-nominated vocalist released The Transition of Mali in 2017.

Big Freedia

8:30 p.m., Superlounge

After making her Essence debut in 2017, the year after her cameo on Beyonce’s world-breaking “Formation,” the queen of bounce returns to Essence after appearing on Drake’s global smash “Nice for What” (which also has production credits from New Orleans’ DJ Blaqnmild and 5th Ward Weebie). Freedia also released her debut EP for Asylum Records in June, the five-song 3rd Ward Bounce — reintroducing back-to-basics bounce on bigger stages with even bigger production.

DVSN

8:50 p.m., Superlounge

Canadian duo Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 released their second album as DVSN, the woozy and sex-crazed R&B headtrip Morning After, on Drake’s OVO Sound imprint.

Janet Jackson

10:40 p.m., Main Stage

Jackson closes out 2018’s festival in the middle of her reinvigorated State of the World tour, a seemingly endless string of dates from her 2015 return Unbreakable through this summer and beyond.