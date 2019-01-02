Another year, another list, another step outside the echo chamber. Here’s my annual look at some of my favorite overlooked and far-out releases from New Orleans artists (arranged alphabetically) from the last year.

Bennî, “The Return”

A synth-bubbling sequel from the cosmically inspired analog alien, the swamp’s silver surfer of would-be slasher soundtracks.

Budokan Boys, “That’s How You Become a Clown”

The no wave duo (Jeff T Byrd and writer Michael Jeffrey Lee) wriggles upside-down on pop’s edges with pitch-shifted irreverence on a cassette from Tymbal Tapes.

Edge Slayer, “Edge Slayer”

The multimedia performance artist warps harsh, dissected digital distortion around floor-swept club beats, vogue echoes and cracked-mirror bounce beats, revealing the dystopian so-called safe spaces reflected back.

fri(g)id, “Alexithymia/Attachment Panic”

A 30-minute meditation of razorwire industrial noise slicing into droning dreamscapes.

Helen Gillet, “Helkiase”

On the multi-instrumentalist’s latest album, a loop-assisted live capturing of her versatile performance, Helen Gillet pushes and pulls her cello and voice into the depths of one another, deconstructing old songs (“I Live Off You” by X-Ray Spex and “Angelene” by PJ Harvey among them) and reconstructing new ones while she builds up each layer only to peel them back to their ecstatic essence.

Guts Club, “Trench Foot”

Singer-songwriter Lindsey Baker goes electric, plugging her idiosyncratic storytelling into a twang-rich backscratcher tingling the back of your brain.

Lawn, “Blood on the Tracks”

On the band’s debut album, songwriters Rui De Magalhães and Mac Folger balance Minutemen speed and bright, harmony-filled and Kinks-inspired pop through the turbulent, anxious, flop sweaty growing pains of trying to be a person.

A Living Soundtrack, “Tezukayama 帝塚山”

A near-death experience thousands of miles from home turned a suite of songs composed in Japan into a meditation on trauma and loss, healing and strength, communicated in largely instrumental electronic passages pulsing with life.

NONDI, “Water”

NONDI’s self-described “goddess pop” swims in lush, vaporous R&B, a vessel for her soft-focus production and love notes adrift in foggy purple bottles.

Sexy Dex and the Fresh, “Don’t Play My B-Sides”

The band chases its unpredictable, uncompromising furistist vision on its excellent 2016 full-length debut “Plus 1 Edition” into a neon funk and pop delirium.

Special Interest, “Spiraling”

A big black garbage bag of broken glass dumped out on the dance floor.

Suicideyear, “Color the Weather”

Inspired by a coloring competition on Baton Rouge’s WFAB, producer James Prudhomme’s isolated, insectlike snaps thread ambient textures and southern hip-hop ephemera, a new new age reflecting pool of nostalgic gloom.

Tasche & the Angels, “Tasche & the Angels”

Tasche de la Rocha (of her Tasche and the Psychedelic Roses) leads a quartet with Sabine McCalla, Joanna Tomassoni and Rachel Wolf through the silvery haze of a sock-hop dream with gorgeous, macabre “Mr. Sandman” harmonies.

Thou, “Inconsolable”

The metal band’s 2018 triumph, the powerful August double LP “Magus,” carries with it the weight of the three EPs that traced its path — all released in the months leading up to its release, and each one a side of Thou’s black pyramid. Its most surprising is “Inconsolable,” a largely acoustic EP on which Bryan Funck’s voice — a banshee-like hell scream, often the band’s visceral thrust from one circle to another — is absent. Down-tuned acoustic guitar textures, cavernous empty spaces and eerie harmonies craft a release that’s as heavy as Thou’s bleakest doom and a quiet moment for despair in the ruins.

Trashlight, “Honey Insulation”

A blistering, dizzy dance through an eyeliner-traced fog, the kind of moody, melodic post-punk that could slink into The Cure’s “Faith” era and early 4AD Records.

Video Age, “Pop Therapy”

Songwriters Ross Farbe and Ray Micarelli make a confident step into an imagined past and a great leap into an ideal future — space age love songs and yellow magic orchestras, elegant and addictive pop bursting at its infinite seams.