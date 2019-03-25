Fresh off the release of their sophomore LP, “Careful,” pre-eminent synth pop duo Boy Harsher (pictured) arrives in New Orleans. Singer Jae Matthews and synth-master Gus Muller met at a party while attending film school in Savannah, Georgia and have been making dark, pulsating, goth dance music together ever since. Their first full-length record, “Yr Body is Nothing,” was a deep dive into brooding minimalism, and the new project, though slightly more polished, sounds no less sinister. It’s the perfect music for long drives on deserted roads after midnight.
Joining Boy Harsher is local no wave group Special Interest, which released a stellar debut album, “Spiraling,” last year. It sets Alli Logout’s fierce, transgressive vocals against Maria Delgado’s screeching guitar, Nathan Cassiani’s driving bass, Ruth Ex’s propulsive synth beats, and clean production from local impresario Quintron. The group’s live shows are explosive affairs, carried by Logout’s chaotic energy, a perfect foil to Boy Harsher’s icy malaise.
At 9 p.m. Sunday at Santos Bar, 1135 Decatur St., (504) 605-3533; www.santosbar.com. Tickets $12.