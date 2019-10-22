Starting Nov. 1, famed French Quarter music venue Preservation Hall will host daytime shows that incorporate storytelling and history from the perspective of a few of its musicians — some of whom have been performing at the hall since its early days in the 1960s.

“If This Hall Could Speak” is open to all ages and will take place at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Shows will run approximately one hour and help audiences understand the history of New Orleans jazz from the point of view of those who have helped create, sustain and evolve the genre.

Participants in the upcoming matinee program include honorees from the Preservation Hall’s Foundation’s Legacy Program, the nonprofit component that focuses on community engagement and education. Rickie Monie, Lester Caliste, Lars Edegran and Joe Lastie are among some of the local legends who will share their experiences.

This new program will be an addition to Preservation Hall’s regular nightly performances, held at the top of each hour from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets range from $20-$50.