The Suffers dropped from 10 to eight members between its 2016 self-titled debut release and last year’s sophomore record, “Everything Here,” but the band’s sound still is stadium sized. At an early set at the 2018 Voodoo Music + Art Experience, the band costumed as characters from the video game universe of Mario Bros., and frontwoman Kam Franklin, dressed as Princess Peach, led an impromptu aerobics class, lectured the crowd on the importance of calling their mothers and made a case for gifting sandwiches to friends whenever possible. The rest of her band gave Franklin rich textures to support her vocals, molding the wide-ranging styles of their native Houston into the sound they’ve coined “Gulf Coast soul.”
“Everything Here,” released in July 2018, is a relationship album, but not in the traditional sense. Tracks deal with the stages of romance, from flirtation (“The One About Sace”) to infatuation (“I Think I Love You”) to seeking comfort (“Sure To Remain”) to miscommunication (“What You Said”) to breaking up (“Won’t Be Here Tomorrow”). Through it all, Franklin remains upbeat, with lyrics that are neither saccharine when things are good nor melodramatic when they get bad. Rather, she maintains a clear-headed optimism and a focus on staying healthy and true to oneself.
Daria & The Hip Drops open at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at Gasa Gasa, 4920 Freret St., (504) ; www.gasagasa.com. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 day of show.