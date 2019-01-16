Rap artist Earl Sweatshirt will join the 2019 Buku Music + Art Project lineup, along with electronic artist Yves Tumor, producer Kasbo, pop band Kiro Kiro Bonito, jam band SunSquabi, and house DJ Mason Maynard. New Orleans band The Iceman Special will also head to the fest.

The festival returns to Mardi Gras World March 22-23, with previously announced headliners Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky, Dog Blood, Griz, Ella Mai and others. Two-day admission starts at $195.

Lana Del Rey will headline on Friday, March 22, topping that day's bill with Excision, Kevin Gates, RL Grime, Playboi Carti, Toro y Moi, Death Grips and more.

A$AP Rocky headlines Saturday, March 23, capping off the two-day fest with Dog Blood (the latest project from Skrillex and Boys Noize) and Dashboard Confessional, $UICIDEBOY$ and Getter, among others.

Sean Bowie, the alias of experimental artist Yves Tumor, released the acclaimed LP "Safe in the Hands of Love" on Warp Records last year. He performs March 22.

Odd Future collective emcee Earl Sweatshirt released his acclaimed third album "Some Rap Songs" late last year. He'll perform on March 23.

