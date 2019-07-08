Everything about Melbourne, Australia-based pub rock four-piece ensemble Amyl and the Sniffers screams the ’70s.
Vocalist Amy Taylor, with her heavy cat-eye eyeliner and blond mullet, unapologetically bangs her head as she performs — chanting angsty lyrics like “I'm working off my ass, every single day for the minimum wage and I don't get paid.”
The band got its start with the release of its first EP “Giddy Up” in 2016, which had a one-day turnaround from the time it was recorded to when it was released on the website Bandcamp. The group followed up with its second EP “Big Attraction” in 2017.
Its latest self-titled album, released on May 24, is instrument-heavy rather than lyric intensive, making the lyrics easy to catch onto. On many tracks, drummer Bryce Wilson, guitarist Dec Martens and bassist Gus Romer perform extended instrumental intros on short songs, many of which do not reach the three-minute mark.
“Some Mutts (Can’t be Muzzled)” rounds out the album, a track about being unapologetically yourself and cutting out any toxic relationships that may get in your way.
Trampoline Team and The Painted Hands open at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Santos, 1135 Decatur St., (504) 605-3533; www.santosbar.com. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the show.