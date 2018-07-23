Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Wed. July 25 | While veteran members departed and returned to the Cleveland rappers’ lineup in recent years and a only a couple longtime members performed on the 2017 studio album embracing EDM beats, New Waves, the group reunited in June to tour. At 9 p.m. at House of Blues.
Dentist
Wed. July 25 | The New Jersey surf punks ride tasty waves of fuzz and doo-wop harmonies on its 2018 album Night Swimming, full of tales of heartbreak and loss broadcast from Asbury Park boardwalks. Hydra Plane and George Elizondo open at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.
Quintron & Miss Pussycat
Fri. July 27 | Bywater renaissance couple — musicians, inventors, artisans, puppeteers — Quintron and Miss Pussycat head Uptown to headline a bill with Bottomfeeders, Benni and Puta. At 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.
Partners-N-Crime
Sat. July 28 | The rap duo has evolved over the last two decades from its ’90s classic “Pump tha Party” heydey to frequent live band configurations that have helped turn Kango Slim and Mr. Meanor into the old guard of New Orleans rap ambassadors. They glimpse a jazz phase at midnight at Preservation Hall.
Murder
Sun. July 29 | In the dramatized song cycle, two women (singers Mary Townsend and Meryl Zimmerman) go on a killing spree in a show featuring many old country, blues and folk tunes, with music by Tucker Fuller. At 8 p.m. at Tigermen Den.
The English Beat
Mon. July 30 | The two-tone ska band is still pogoing from ’80s hits “Save It for Later” and “Mirror in the Bathroom,” but it split into two bands: Ranking Roger’s Beat released Bounce in 2016, and Dave Wakeling’s Beat hit back with 2018’s Here We Go Love!, picking up its classic British ska sound. Wakeling’s Beat performs with openers Ghost Town Steppas open at 8 p.m. at House of Blues.