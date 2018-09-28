It takes more than 20 musicians and as many instruments to make the music inside Matt Sakakeeny's head.
With 100,000 Starry Nights, his first-ever album of his own music as The Lonely Birds, the author and musicologist counts 21 performers: harpists, string players, horn players, singers, drummers, and Sakakeeny as guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and arranger for the lush orchestral score behind his genre-spanning rock 'n' roll.
"I don’t really know what the album sounds like," he wrote in an email to Gambit, "but it sounds like me."
That "me" is a colorful, slow-burn journey through Sakakeeny's interest and influences — he also performs with Los Po-Boy-Citos, playfully bending Latin music into New Orleans funk shapes — and his Lonely Birds embrace those warm tropical grooves cradling his folk and pop songs, with harpsichords, harps, horns and harmonies filling up candlelit rhythm and blues.
The dream cast on 100,000 Starry Nights includes bassist Dan Cutler (The Deslondes), cellist Leyla McCalla, saxophonists Aurora Nealand and Byron Asher, drummers Bryant Watson and Darrell Jackson, organist Charles James, string players Denise Frazier and Free Feral, harpsichordist Courtney Bryan, French horn players Mollie Pate and Kevin Winter, percussionist Gabriel Velasco, and harpist Luke Brechtelsbauer.
Sakakeeny recorded the album — intimately, warmly captured on an 8-track reel-to-reel tape — at his home and at Tulane University, where he's an associate professor in the music department.
He'll celebrate its release at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at Three Keys at the Ace Hotel (600 Carondelet St.). Los Po-Boy-Citos are also on the bill, along with soul singer Caesar Elloie.
"This night I’m going to show another side of myself and see what people think," Sakakeeny said. "Then I’ll probably just go back to work."