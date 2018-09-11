It's not New Orleans, but for fans it's certainly a quick drive: Cher is bringing her "Here We Go Again" world tour to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi Feb. 2 — one night before Super Bowl LIII will be played in Atlanta.

The durable performer was most recently seen in the ABBA-themed movie Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and her collection of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen, will be released at the end of September. It's her 26th studio album.

"Here We Go Again" opens in Auckland, New Zealand this month and comes to the United States in October for a Las Vegas residency before going on tour around the country.

A presale for the Biloxi show begins tomorrow, and general admission tickets go on sale Friday. Tickets range from $34.95 to $497.