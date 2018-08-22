Nicki Minaj is postponing North American dates on her co-headlining NICKIHNDRX tour with Future, which was set to stop in New Orleans on Oct. 30.
The tour's European leg will continue as-is, so the tour officially starts in Germany in February.
Refunds are available for the October show at the Smoothie King Center, which is "no longer taking place as scheduled," according to the venue.
In a Twitter post, Minaj says she may have to bump Future from the tour if their schedules don't align.
Minaj says because the release of her 2018 album Queen was postponed by two months, she hasn't had "the time to rehearse, and be on the road, and have the time to give you guys the level of a show I need to give."
"I really apologize, but it will be worth it."