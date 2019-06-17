Durk Derrick Banks (Lil Durk) may not be a household name in New Orleans, but he’s royalty in Chicago, his birthplace. The 26-year-old rapper has been a hometown star since his mid-teens, but he found national success in 2012 with single “L’s Anthem,” which was remixed by New York veteran French Montana. In 2013, Banks signed with Def Jam Recordings and released the first of his successful “Signed to the Streets” mixtape series. On its best tracks, he mixes a slick, Auto-Tuned flow with vivid, gritty storytelling.
In the years since, Lil Durk has released three albums and moved from Def Jam to Interscope Records. He has continued to collaborate with French Montana, as well as big-name acts such as Lil Reese, Meek Mill and Dej Loaf. As his rep continues to grow nationwide, he’s remained true to his Chicago roots.
Lil Durk will be joined in New Orleans by local rappers Mhadi G and Malik Ninety Five. Both are members of Freewater, a growing local hip-hop collective.
At 8 p.m. Friday, June 21 at the Joy Theater. Mhadi G and Malik Ninety Five open. Tickets $35-$100.