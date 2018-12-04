Aminé
Tue. Dec. 4 | On his feel-good full-length debut, 2017’s “Good for You,” rapper Aminé leans on his funny bone to navigate his antisocial anxiety (“Fuck a Monday / I love my Sundays / I head to Costco and get a smoothie”) and write love letters in an otherwise burned-out love life (“Let’s get gory like a Tarantino movie”). Buddy and Kayo open at 8 p.m. at Republic NOLA.
Jarboe
Tue. Dec. 4 | The avant-garde singer-songwriter and ex-Swans artist concludes a tour with Father Murphy in her former hometown before the release of “The Cut of the Warrior,” the latest in her sprawling catalog of unclassifiable, otherworldly art. 8 p.m. at the AllWays Lounge and Theatre.
Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective
Tue. Dec. 4 | Though the E-Collective band is stocked with jazz veterans and released its April album “LIVE” on Blue Note records, trumpeter Terence Blanchard has explored beyond formal jazz boundaries and recorded tributes to Jimi Hendrix, among others. At 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Snug Harbor.
Elton John
Thu. Dec. 6 | At his 2015 Jazz Fest set, Elton John packed in hits (“Bennie and the Jets” and “Tiny Dancer” through “Candle in the Wind”) and left out many more. Locals get one more chance at them when his “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” farewell tour comes to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. Thursday.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Fri.-Sun. Dec. 7-23 | Bob Edes Jr. stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, supported by a large cast of professional actors and budding performers in Le Petit Theatre’s Young Conservatory Program. At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Le Petit.
‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’
Fri.-Sat. Dec. 7-16 | Michael McKelvey directs Jefferson Performing Arts Society’s production of the classic musical about singers who put on a performance to save a Vermont lodge where they are snowed in during the holidays. At 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Jefferson Performing Arts Center.