If you’re lucky and awake, there’s an early morning fog on dewy tree-lined stretches of I-10 between Alabama and Texas, where the highway climbs over what feels like mountains compared to the flat swamp mist carving through Louisiana.
That fog covers every note of No Fool Like an Old Fool (Western Vinyl), the second album from singer-songwriter Caroline Sallee, who’s all too familiar with those alone-but-not-lonely drives after relocating from Hunstville, Alabama to Austin, Texas, where as Caroline Says she looks to her rearview mirror for a collection of songs reflecting escape and regret, nostalgia and loss, all while keeping her foot on the gas.
That heavy, warm air lulls a Sadie Hawkins R&B dream from her “Sweet Home Alabama,” dispelling the Lynyrd Skynyrd anthem’s myopic pride with the reality of being trapped in it. "I'm exactly where you want me, stuck in this sad little town,” she sings. “We don't talk but I know everybody's thinking of all the ways to get out."
Her self-produced songs recall the reverb-dense at-home recordings and grim stories in Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, but she pairs her dark tales with near-whispered vaporous vocal harmonies and pitterpat motorik percussion, which propels Stereolab-inspired “A Good Thief Steals Clean” and mid-album highlight “Rip Off.” Sallee recorded the bulk of No Fool at night, after job shifts and fighting sleep, putting to tape the sound of dreamy delirium and exhaustion, with a glimmer of hope knowing something else, anything else, is coming up at the next stop, for better or worse.
Jessica Risker and New Orleans alt-country outfit Fishplate open at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 at Circle Bar, 1032 St. Charles Ave., (504) 588-2616; www.circlebarneworleans.com.