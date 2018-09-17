"No culture for the vultures."
The words pop from a wide canvas under two turntables in the middle of the floor of the Hi-Ho Lounge, growing and pulsing by the hour. By 1 a.m. a lost-looking bachelorette party has succumbed to a lush house remix of Change's "The Glow of Love" and is absorbed into the crowd.
The words frame Set De Flo', the weekly dance party from music collective Pink Room Project with host DJ and producer Keith Cavalier, aka Lil Jodeci, holding court from below stage and letting crowds swarm around him.
Before his set in a small room backstage near the hum of an ice machine, Cavalier says he chooses the floor for the energy.
"On the stage, they can't feel you," he says. "And honestly, for the look."
That "look" is less about a gimmick setting Set De Flo' apart from the city's nightlife and more about being capital S seen — the kind of visibility that shows Pink Room's artists want you to know who they are and that they demand your attention. Think of DJs appearing in hip-hop music videos during its golden age.
"You had to see them. That's important," Cavalier says. "People can be doing it, but if people don't know you're doing it, especially in the social media age, they don't see it. If you don't tell them? It's here today and gone tomorrow. … There's so much of us and so many talented artists, it's like the curse of plenty. We got to respect ourselves, and then show people to get the respect the DJs deserve."
Within the last year, Pink Room Project's intimate collective of producers, rap artists and DJs has caught worldwide press attention, part of an underground, internationally connected exchange of hip-hop and dance music bridged by the internet. Pink Room and Set De Flo' filled the vacuum for an alternative, black youth-driven dance music culture in New Orleans by doing what they love.
"We weren't looking for attention, we weren't looking for notoriety," Cavalier says. "We were trying to fill a void and fill a pocket in the city that we felt was missing. … As far as filling the void, it was just weird kids doing weird shit. Kids turning of age made this shit possible. People who was 14, 15, 16, five or six years ago, seeing everything happen on the internet, when they turn 18, 19, 20, 21? 'Oh now I can come out to these parties.' Everything just happened on the right time."
Cavalier grew up in the 7th Ward bootlegging CDs and tooling with music before he picked up DJing in 2010 after catching reggae DJ T-Roy at Blue Nile and Dragon's Den.
"The majority of time you don't know the words of the songs he's playing, but you feel the music," Cavalier says. "That's with any kind of world music — reggaeton, Latin, dance, house. You don't know the song being played but you feel it. I've always tried to fuse hip-hop and dance music. That's nothing new. I was naturally drawn to it."
With Pink Room, named after their colorful house in Gentilly, Cavalier and collaborator and hip-hop artist Brandon Ares developed a dance-forward sound alternating sinister and ethereal production, initially influenced by the Neptunes' four-on-the-floor beats and dance-minded arrangements before plunging into their unique vision of deep house and hip-hop. Prior to Pink Room, Cavalier hosted events "where all the weird kids come out and vibe out to some weird shit I was doing."
Earlier this year, Set De Flo' picked up Hi-Ho's Saturday slot formerly held by DJ Soul Sister.
"What Soul Sister did, I wanted to develop that, with that hip-hop flavor, that agelessness to it," Cavalier says. "A hip-hop element to it but keeping it traditional."
Pink Room is in some ways a link to the city's ’90s rave and house scene but bridges those infamous parties and sounds to hip-hop's pop cultural dominance, carving out a DIY space for young black New Orleans artists outside the city's post-Hurricane Katrina cultural norm. ("It's like a New Age rave scene right now," Cavalier says, laughing. "You flip it and make something new out of it.")
"This is for the world stage," he says. "New Orleans is heavily and deeply rooted in tradition. We want to show New Orleans has more to offer — which I think people know, but they haven't seen. … You got to show it. That's just the grind. And honestly, people like cool shit and they like to see cool people do it. How do you make it cool? House music has been around. It's not like I'm necessarily banging my head against the wall. ... We found a fun way to do what we want to do and really not give a f-."
On his album Good Love 2017, Ares spans the kind of deep house Cavalier spins at Set De Flo' and warps industrial and ambient electronic nosedives through his mantra-like raps.
"The majority of our music and our parties is infused by the dance scene, about house music and dance music, but it still has the rawness of New Orleans and street rap, just because that's what we grew up to," Cavalier says.
The collective's deep well of artists reflects that seemingly broad interest — there's photographer Yves, rapper riq50, WTUL-FM house DJ Free Trial, and DJ xcarlisax, who hosts Dreamscapes at 11 p.m. Fridays at The Quisby hotel, while Set De Flo' co-producer Quick Weave is the bigger "house head," and frequent host and New Orleans rapper Lord Chilla emcees. At a recent edition of Set De Flo', Ares climbed into a casket with a snake.
"The way the Pink Room is set up, it's like the Wu-Tang [Clan]," Cavalier says. "Brandon got his shit, I got my shit, other DJs have their shit. But we're all under this envelope as a collective."
Speaking of Wu-Tang: RZA dropped into Set De Flo' one night after artist Brandan "B-Mike" Odums gave Cavalier a heads up that he was bringing some unannounced guests to the show. RZA showed up, grabbed the mic for a few minutes, "said some New York shit and no one knew it was him," Cavalier says.
Later this year, Pink Room plans to host in-store performances at the recently opened Man Ray Records on Decatur Street, and the collective will "pummel people with music" with a string of releases planned for fall and winter, Cavalier says.
"I want it for the city, not for me," he says. "I want the city to have something consistently every week where they know it's an event, it's a spectacle. I don't want it to be just another night. We need something with a positive energy, where everybody can come through. That's what I'm working for. And I'm not too old."