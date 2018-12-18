Professor Longhair's 100th Birthday Tribute

Wed. Dec. 19 | Born Henry Roeland Byrd in Bogalusa, Professor Longhair would have marked his 100th birthday Wednesday. It’s celebrated by an all-star lineup including Ivan Neville, Jon Cleary, David Torkanowsky, Johnny Vidacovich, Deacon John, Kermit Ruffins, Herlin Riley, Alfred “Uganda” Roberts and others. Harry Shearer hosts. At 8 p.m. at Tipitina’s.

Poguetry

Fri. Dec. 21 | With Poguetry, Spider Stacy has continued to sing the music of The Pogues, and he’s joined for this holiday show by former bandmate Cait O’Riordan and the “masked Cajun band” Los Rambleros del Bayou Perdido (while the Lost Bayou Rambers are on hiatus). The Rayo Brothers open at 8 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

Home for the Holidays

Fri. Dec. 21 | Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, John Boutte, Jon Batiste, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Ivan Neville and others perform at the annual benefit for the Daniel Price Memorial Fund for Aspiring Artists, which supports scholarships at New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. Irma Thomas sings at the patron party. At 6:30 p.m. at House of Blues.

Mannie Fresh’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

Sat. Dec. 22 | Mannie Fresh’s Santa suit likely comes with gator boots. And leading St. Fresh’s sleigh is his “Cadillac Escalade with the chromed-out nose.” He DJs his third annual party that benefits a holiday toy drive. At 10 p.m. in The Penthouse at the Maison.

Trashlight

Sat. Dec. 22 | Cloaked in an ethereal fog, the New Orleans post-punk band revives black-shrouded gothic romance on its 2018 “Honey Insulation” EP, an impenetrable six-track trek through a sizzling gloom. The band opens for dark-and-dreamy Texas outfits Twin Tribes and Tearful Moon — dropping a few coals into your holiday stocking. Death Stair opens at 9 p.m. at Poor Boys Bar.