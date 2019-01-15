Revivalists on Today Show

New Orleans band The Revivalists performing on NBC's Today Show Jan. 15, 2019, with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

New Orleans' own The Revivalists will be one of the headliners on Fri. Apr. 26 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, but before the big Jazz Fest announcement this morning the band was in New York performing "Change" on NBC's Today Show for hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"Change" is one of the singles off the band's album "Take Good Care," which was released in 2018. The band is playing New York's Beacon Theater Jan. 16-17.

Watch: 

Follow Kevin Allman on Twitter: @kevinallman

View comments