The political action committee Action New Orleans and Mayor LaToya Cantrell are hosting a free get-out-the-vote concert on Friday, Nov. 15, with Dumpstaphunk featuring Trombone Shorty, The Soul Rebels, Tarriona "Tank" Ball and more.
The "Turnup, Turnout!" block party will take place 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fulton Street and is open to the public, but attendees that RSVP will be entered to win lunch with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
The event is rally for the Saturday, Nov. 16, elections, which will feature several ballot measures supported by Cantrell and her administration. She is encouraging a "Ballot of Yes" on the measures: A human rights commission amendment, adjusting the tax visitors pay when staying in short term rentals, initiating a bond sale to support infrastructure funding, and starting a new maintenance fund. Saturday's election will also include the governor's race between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican challenger Eddie Rispone.
Along with Dumpstaphunk and Trombone Shorty, The Soul Rebels and Tank — who will give a spoken word performance — the concert will also features sets by emcee Mannie Fresh, jazz and hip-hop trumpeter Shamarr Allen, R&B singer Denisia, rapper 5th Ward Weebie and the all-women supergroup N.O.B.A.B.E.
To find out more or to RSVP and enter for the lunch with Kamara contest, go to actionnola.com/turnout.