After fans caught a glimpse of New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton bouncing around like a toddler, trumpeter and bandleader Shamarr Allen turned the viral dance move into a song of his own.

Though it commits the crime of throwing in a "we dat," Allen's brass- and trap-influenced "Hit the Sean Payton" with DJ DNA is a sharp, straight-forward earworm and a teaser for his 2018 album True Orleans.

Now Allen has a video of his own, courtesy of directors The Dark Brothers, combining fan footage with clips of Allen and black-and-gold-clad Saints fans on Decatur Street and in front of the Superdome.