Hugely popular rapper Childish Gambino has canceled his scheduled Saturday headlining set on the main stage at the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park.
His last-minute replacement is fellow rapper Travis Scott.
Gambino injured his foot during a performance in Dallas several weeks ago. He subsequently canceled or postponed all of his scheduled October concerts, including two appearances at the Austin City Limits Festival.
Voodoo, however, remained on his schedule, at least until Wednesday.
Booking Gambino was a coup for Voodoo, seemingly an extension of the festival's streak of featuring one of the world's hottest rapper/R&B acts each fall. In 2016, it was The Weeknd. Last year, it was Kendrick Lamar.
Gambino is the hip-hop alter ego of actor Donald Glover, who played a young Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Gambino launched himself to the top of hip-hop’s hierarchy with the May release of the politicized single and video “This Is America.” The video’s YouTube views have now surpassed 415 million.
A cultural force, he likely would have played to the largest crowd of the entire 2018 Voodoo weekend. But on Wednesday afternoon, less than 48 hours before the festival gates open, Voodoo's producers announced that Gambino would not perform after all.
They released a statement that read in part, "Voodoo Festival organizers have learned that under doctor's orders Childish Gambino has been advised to continue recovery on his recent tour injury and will be forced to cancel his upcoming performance at the festival this weekend."
This is not the first time in Voodoo's 20-year history that a major headliner had to be replaced on short notice. In 2012, Green Day bailed on Voodoo so singer Billie Joe Armstrong could go to rehab. The festival flew in Metallica as a substitute headliner.
Gambino's loss is a blow to the 20th anniversary Voodoo. But the festival was at least able to find a marquee stand-in in the same genre. Scott broke out in 2015 with the smash single "Antidote." His third studio album, the more experimental "Astroworld," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in August. He is known for his energized, at times reckless, performances. He made his "Saturday Night Live" debut on Oct. 7 with a backing band that included guitarist John Mayer.
The Houston rapper's personal life has also garnered attention. His girlfriend, reality TV star Kylie Jenner, gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter, in February. Scott and Jenner appeared together on the cover of the August issue of GQ magazine.
Scott is scheduled to close out Voodoo's main Altar Stage at City Park's Festival Grounds from 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.