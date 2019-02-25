Stephen “Ragga” Marley, son of Bob and Rita Marley, began his musical career at 7 playing in the Melody Makers alongside brother Ziggy Marley and other siblings. Stephen backed Ziggy and the Melody Makers and produced music until he focused on his solo career and released several Grammy-winning reggae albums. In November 2018, he released the EP, “One Take: Acoustic Jams,” including his versions of three of his father’s songs as well as originals. He performs an acoustic show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at House of Blues, 225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com/neworleans. Tickets $33.50-$66.