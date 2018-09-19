Chromeo
Fri. Sept. 21 | The funk band’s fifth album, 2018’s Head Over Heels, arrived with a complimentary sweat sheen, dripping with the group’s slick electronics, Roger Troutman-riffing vocoders and juicy production. Steven A. Clark opens at 9 p.m. at The Joy Theater.
FIDLAR
Sun. Sept. 23 | After making waves with its self-titled 2013 EP and 2015 album Too, the anti-groove punk band has teased its return with Nirvana and Pink Floyd covers and “Too Real,” the band’s dunk on electoral politics and the end of the world. Dilly Dally and NOBRO open at 8 p.m. at Tipitina’s.
Future Islands
Sun. Sept. 23 | Seeing Samuel T. Herring’s full-body ecstasy as frontman for the Baltimore electronic pop band is worth the price of admission alone. Its unimpeachable string of releases, most recently capped by 2017’s gorgeous The Far Field, is a close No. 2. Ed Schrader's Music Beat opens at 8 p.m. at The Joy Theater.