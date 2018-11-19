An opening statement for the ticket policy on Nine Inch Nails’ “Cold and Black and Infinite” tour begins with this: “The promise of a world made better by computers and online connectivity has failed us.” That salvo is imprinted on Trent Reznor’s vast, complicated body of work as Nine Inch Nails, aided by warped machines and grim electronics smothering the last gasps of a dying world. Tickets were available during a one-day event requiring in-person transactions.
“The experience has the potential to be enjoyable,” says the statement, followed by a footnote: “Not guaranteed.” Hundreds of people formed a line extending from the box office down Canal Street. The tour aimed to engage audiences in intimate spaces, not the bleak anonymity of a festival stage or in the hollowness of an arena. “Nine Inch Nails has always been about bringing people together, living life to the fullest and good times,” the band said, with another footnote: “Not entirely true.”
The band later added a third New Orleans date, turning a two-night run into a sort of homecoming. In the mid-1990s, following the massive 1994 LP “The Downward Spiral,” Reznor carved out a universe for himself in New Orleans, where he turned a former funeral home into his Nothing Studios homebase and left gentle fingerprints on the city’s burgeoning underground (Reznor ended up bringing Joshua Eustis of Telefon Tel Aviv and Second Woman on the road; Eustis produced albums by New Orleans artists Belong and MJ Guider, among others).
Reznor’s work alongside Atticus Ross has produced film soundtracks and a trilogy of EPs, drawing out a post-industrial score on “Not the Actual Events,” “Add Violence” and 2018’s “Bad Witch.” Reznor’s renewed energy no longer looms over an inevitably apocalyptic landscape but finds more life within it, tinting harsh noise with propulsive dance and whispered melodies through gnashed teeth. His ghostly saxophone weeps over grotesque synths and a frantic house beat on single “God Break Down the Door” (“There are no answers here,” he sings, followed by a repeated mantra of, “Remove the pain and push it back in.”) “Time is running out,” he sings on closer “Over and Out,” drawing out the vowels as if David Bowie’s vibrato pierced the veil. “I don’t know what I’m waiting for.”
For this tour, the band is joined by The Jesus and Mary Chain, the influential Scottish post-punk band, backed by feedback in place of Phil Spector’s pop wall of sound. Kite Base opens at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Daniel Avery opens 7 p.m. Sunday at the Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., (504) 525-1052; www.saengernola.com