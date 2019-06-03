Americana singer-songwriter Caleb Caudle’s voice has a youthful clarity that matches the honest delivery of his lyrics. Caudle grew up near Columbia, South Carolina, until age 12, when his family moved to North Carolina, where the Winston-Salem-based singer-songwriter found inspiration in the sanctuary of the woods behind his house, cultivating a connection to nature that would inform his songwriting and outlook.
“You learn patience from nature,” Caudle says. “I’m more patient with music than maybe I am with anything else. Whereas I used to rush my songwriting, it doesn’t really seem like that anymore. These days, I’m kind of just waiting to make sure everything comes together in the way it’s supposed to.”
Things have come together in his career as well, after years of touring and collaborations with musicians including Elizabeth Cook, John Paul White, Gary Louris of the Jayhawks, Erin Rae and others.
Caudle lived in New Orleans in 2013 and part of 2014 and he returns to the city to open for country singer Grace Askew at Chickie Wah Wah Saturday, June 8.
After dabbling in the punk rock-influenced scene as a teenager, Caudle decided to pursue music full-time in 2012, shifting toward the roots music of his upbringing. Several studio records followed, including 2016’s country album “Carolina Ghost” and the mercurial 2018 release “Crushed Coins.” With contributions from producer/drummer Jon Ashley (Band of Horses, Hiss Golden Messenger, War on Drugs), “Crushed Coins” incorporated a variety of styles and arrangements and received praise from Rolling Stone and National Public Radio.
The straightforward quality of Caudle’s brand of Americana comes from his love of vinyl, 1960s recording styles and nature.
“I like seeing new things,” Caudle says. “National parks, for example, are so open and everything feels untouched and pure. I think a lot of the best ideas I’ve had, as far as songs go, comes from that openness. Your imagination runs wild when you see the otherworldliness of nature.”
Themes of loneliness and doubt are omnipresent in his songwriting, but there’s a brightness, too, especially in the joyful way he manipulates genre and style. There are other throwback elements, such as 1970s-style country mid-song key changes, but nothing seems forced. This also is true of his untitled forthcoming album, recorded live at Cash Cabin. Produced by John Jackson of the Jayhawks and set for release in early 2020, the album features a raw, gritty ’60s soul groove that’s less of a departure from his previous sound than an organic maturation.
At Chickie Wah Wah, Caudle will focus on songs from his recent records and a forthcoming release.
“‘Better Hurry Up’ is a song off my new upcoming album, and I feel like it’s my favorite song,” he says. “A lot of things just came together for me with that song. This new stuff I’m doing seems to be a lot less introspective and a lot more focused on universal themes. That’s kind of opened up a lot of doors for me and my songwriting.”