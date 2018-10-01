With 2018’s God's Favorite Customer, Josh Tillman’s Father John Misty follows 2015’s acclaimed love letter I Love You, Honeybear and 2017’s double LP Pure Comedy, his evisceration of pop cultural homogeneity and hypernormalized absurdity, written before the ascendance of Donald Trump-era politics but arriving as an answer to it.

But Customer is not a concept album — he’s endured the naked discomfort when faced with the selfishness of love, learned to live (or be happy to not) in bleaker times, then survived it all only to wrestle with the mental instability, debauched celebrity, egos and pursuit of vanity that made Father John Misty the exorcist for Josh Tillman in the first place.

Tillman wrote the bulk of the album while living in a hotel for two months, his own Lost Weekend of unglamorous self-assessments and self-deprecation. It’s a slimmer volume compared to his previous diary entries, with Tillman’s pounding piano punching through a playful 40 minutes alongside bare-bones late-period Beatles-esque band arrangements. His voice and lyrics cut through the mix with more clarity and vulnerability — brutal honesty threaded with half-truths, fabrications and truths wrapped in air quotes.

That honesty often arrives secondhand; first single “Mr. Tillman” is from the perspective of a hotel concierge politely listing why he’s the worst hotel guest, as Tillman complains about a film shoot on the hotel grounds that’s not happening; he thinks the guests are extras, revealing his paranoid delusions as antisocial tendencies in his hotel-dwelling crisis.

He also returns to the tedium and imposterdom of being a “performer" and satirizes his loneliness (“Last night I wrote a poem. Man, I must've been in the poem zone,” he blithely sings on “The Palace”) and his own breakthrough — the album closes with “We're Only People (And There's Not Much Anyone Can Do About That).”

One of Tillman’s gifts as a songwriter for our increasingly dumb timeline is his deft ability to wrap that kind of cynicism and total sincerity into the same line. On Pure Comedy closer “In Twenty Years or So,” he acknowledges “this human experiment will reach its violent end” in his lifetime, “But I look at you / As our second drinks arrive / The piano player's playing ‘This Must Be the Place’ / And it's a miracle to be alive,” but it closes with a “There’s nothing to fear” coda, arriving more as a question each time. With “We’re Only People,” he closes saying that “the end of it all may look a lot like the beginning.”

“So why not me? Why not you? Why not now?” The answers were in his head all along.

