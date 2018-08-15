It’s not unusual to find elaborate, international tributes to Kate Bush.
Throughout her influential, record-breaking career, with songs spanning chamber-like arrangements and otherworldly synth pop, her music refuses to fit neatly among post-punk or prog-rock peers and remains, not-so-simply, Kate Bush.
Her work, seemingly tapped into a supernatural plane, still feels extremely rare, as if it seeped through slight cracks in time only to retreat back into the ethereal macabre in her classic, curious pop records and in gauzy music video clips, adrift in neon haze and foggy moors.
She’s inspired an endlessly regenerative fanbase across generations, but it’s an explicit kind of fan worship — beyond music and a cult of personality — that embraces the mystery and projects their idealized selves into her universe.
There’s also the power within her disyllabic name. Kate Bush. As if saying it aloud has opened a portal.
In 2018 she’s also an internet meme as an immortal witchy goth queen, a new heroine among younger audiences, which maybe says something about our craving for that kind of reclusive ability and relative isolation compared to our grotesquely over-saturated internet lives.
As a belated 60th birthday party and unironic appreciation for the artist, a dozen New Orleans performers will join a theatrical tribute gathering drag queens and kings, burlesque and piano-accompanied cabaret, standup comedy and a monologue from a fictional character within the Kate Bush universe.
“Something Good Is Gonna Happen: A Kate Bush Experience” begins 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 at the AllWays Lounge & Theatre (2240 St. Claude Ave.). Tickets are $10.
Show producer Becka McLaughlin says Bush’s theatricality “lends itself to many interpretations” — after gathering performance pitches, she sent a questionnaire to the performers, asking, “Why do you love Kate Bush so much?” Among the responses: “Because she's the kooky aunt I never had.” “Her unique and unexpected compositions, psychoactive lyrics, probably the most creative use of music video in the medium, and fierce feminine energy.” “SHE IS SPECIFIC.”
“The only real qualification was, ‘Yes, I must do this,’ or, ‘I already have a Kate Bush act,” McLaughlin tells Gambit. “People came to me ready to go.”
The show is emceed by Mz. Asa Metric, the drag persona of New Orleans theater performer Evan Spigelman, whose “drag monstress” character also anchors Spigelman’s delirious Creep Cuts show. McLaughlin calls Spigelman the show’s “Kate Bush guru.”
McLaughlin immersed herself in Kate Bush albums after witnessing her coworkers’ pseudo-surprise choreographed lip sync routine at an after-work party. “After that I listened to her for five days straight,” she says. “I was swept up in them emotionally, learning about her eccentricity and performances and the history of career, and how much creative control she had, which I feel was particularly rare for young women in the ’70s.”
Planning the show also inspired ideas for a Kate Bush walking krewe, or a flash mob-like event in which people dressed in Bush’s red-draped look from a “Wuthering Heights” video end up crashing the Red Dress Run.
“She’s working through me,” McLaughlin says. “I’m excited for everyone’s fan geekiness to converge. It’s always a beautiful thing.”