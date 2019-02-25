Galactic made news when it bought Uptown music club Tipitina’s in November, at about the same time it previewed music for “Already Ready Already,” its 10th studio album. The funksters released the album Feb. 8, and its eight tracks are steeped in New Orleans funk, R&B and jazz. As on 2015’s “Into the Deep,” the band elevates the lyrics of guest vocalists on several tracks. “Into the Deep” had notable contributions from Macy Gray and Mavis Staples, as well as Maggie Koerner and Miss Charm Taylor, formerly of Honorable South. On “Already,” YouTube star Princess Shaw sings “Going Straight Crazy.” Taylor returns on “Clap Your Hands,” and vocalist Erica Falls, who often tours with the band, sings on “Touch Get Cut.”
Galactic made a tradition of late-night Carnival weekend shows at Tipitina’s, also the recording site of its 2001 album “We Love ’Em Tonight: Live at Tipitina’s.” This year, the band is home for three nights of shows, each with Falls at the mic. Miss Mojo opens on Friday. Flow Tribe is on the bill Saturday. Quicky Mart and San Francisco rock and soul band Con Brio join Galactic on Monday. At 11 p.m. at Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-8477; www.tipitinas.com. Tickets $27 Friday and Saturday; $50 Monday.