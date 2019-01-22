Michelle Malone

Thu. Jan. 24 | Through a catalog of more than a dozen albums, Atlanta’s Michelle Malone has mined blues and American sounds. She’s in guitar gunslinger mode on her 2018 release, “Slings & Arrows.” At 8 p.m. at Chickie Wah Wah.

Billy Iuso

Fri. Jan. 25 | Guitarist, songwriter and longtime leader of the Restless Natives, Billy Iuso parties like it’s 1969. For his 50th birthday, he leads an all-star local lineup including Russell Batiste, Brian Stoltz, Johnny Vidacovich, Papa Mali and others, and the second set is all songs from 1969. At 10 p.m. at Tipitina’s.

Blush Ball

Fri. Jan. 25 | The Brass-A-Holics and the Pussyfooters perform at the parading and dance troupe’s annual gala, and DJ Ally Bea provides music for the dance party. Proceeds benefit Metro Centers for Community Advocacy. At 9 p.m. at Generations Hall.

Lake Street Dive

Fri. Jan. 25 | Hatched in 2004 among graduates of the New Orleans Conservatory of Music, Lake Street Dive has genre hopped between folk, indie rock and pop, and its 2018 single “Good Kisser” climbed to the top of Billboard’s Americana charts. At 8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.

Shear Madness

Fri.-Sun. Jan. 25-Feb. 17 | Janet Shea and Casey Groves star in Jefferson Performing Arts Society’s reprise of “Shear Madness,” a comedy in which the audience can help solve a murder that happened in an apartment above a hair salon. At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Westwego Performing Arts Theatre.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Mon.-Tue. Jan. 28-29 | Guitarists and husband and wife duo Derek Trucks, a latter-day member of the Allman Brothers Band, and Susan Tedeschi lead their dozen member-strong blues rock ensemble. Following a Grammy nomination for a live album last year, the band will release a studio album this year. At 7:30 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.