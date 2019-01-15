The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival's lineup for its 50th anniversary has been announced -- and it's not lacking for big names.
Check out the video reveal of the lineup below, and scroll down for the full list of performers (not in order of performance).
The Rolling Stones are headed to New Orleans for the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Full list:
- The Rolling Stones
- Dave Matthews Band
- Katy Perry
- Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band
- Chris Stapleton
- Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band
- Pitbull
- Santana
- Van Morrison
- Al Green
- Logic
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- J Balvin
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Nevilles
- Gladys Knight
- The Revivalists
- Leon Bridges
- John Fogerty
- Chaka Khan
- Herbie Hancock
- Tank and The Bangas
- Tom Jones
- Bonnie Raitt
- Ciara
- Alanis Morissette
- Irma Thomas
- Gary Clark Jr.
- The O'Jays
- The Head and The Heart
- The Doobie Brothers
- Jimmy Cliff
- Ziggy Marley
- Aaron Neville
- Boz Scaggs
- Galactic
- Jerry Lee Lewis
- Indigo Girls
- Rebirth Brass Band
- Mavis Staples
- Los Lobos
- Ellis Marsalis Family Tribute featuring Wynton, Branford, Delfeayo, and Jason with Ellis Marsalis
- Big Freedia
- Kamasi Washington
- Rita Coolidge
- Buddy Guy
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Better Than Ezra
- Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band
- Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk
- Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly
- Ani DiFranco
- the Radiators
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Jonathan Butler and Gerald Albright
- Shirley Caesar
- Little Feat
- Gregory Porter
- Anders Osborne
- North Mississippi Allstars
- Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
- The Mavericks
- The Robert Cray Band
- The Subdudes
- Lauren Daigle
- Samantha Fish
- Jupiter & Okwess of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers
- Big Sam's Funky Nation
- Sweet Crude
- Naturally 7
- The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- The Rance Allen Group
- Boyfriend
- Davell Crawford
- Regina Carter's Southern Comfort
- Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective
- The Bahamas Revue Band
- Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Maria Muldaur's Tribute to Blu Lu Barker
- Walter Wolfman Washington & The Roadmasters
- Ricky Dillard & New G
- John Hammond
- Amanda Shaw
- Marcia Ball
- Sonny Landreth
- Pine Leaf Boys
- Nicholas Payton and The Light Beings
- Deacon John
- Cyril Neville's Swamp Funk
- Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
- Givers
- Septeto Santiaguero of Cuba
- Original Pinettes Brass Band
- Foundation of Funk featuring Zigaboo Modeliste and George Porter, Jr. with special guests Cyril Neville, Ivan Neville, Tony Hall and Ian Neville
- 3L Ifèdé of Benin
- George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
- Bobby Jones & the Nashville Super Choir
- Banu Gibson
- The War and Treaty
- Mdou Moctar of Niger
- Big Chief Donald Harrison, Jr.
- Steve Earle & the Dukes
- The Soul Rebels
- Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles
- Dobet Gnahoré of Ivory Coast
- The Earls of Leicester presented by Jerry Douglas
- New Breed Brass Band
- Kathy Taylor and Favor
- Crocodile Gumboot Dancers of South Africa
- James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars
- The Django Festival Allstars
- Lean On Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
- Honey Island Swamp Band
- Hot 8 Brass Band
- Diassing Kunda of Senegal
- Matthew Whitaker Trio
- Jarekus Singleton
- Ilê Aiyê of Brazil
- Little Freddie King Blues Band
- Amy Helm
- John Mooney & Bluesiana
- Eric Lindell
- BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
- Boukman Eksperyans of Haiti
- Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars
- Lost Bayou Ramblers
- Charmaine Neville Band
- Meschiya Lake and The Little Big Horns
- C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band
- Darcy Malone and the Tangle
- Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
- The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
- Curley Taylor
- The Bahamas Junkanoos
- Alfredo Rodriquez and Pedrito Martinez
- Marc Broussard
- Rev. John Wilkins
- James Carter Organ Trio
- Northern Cree of Canada
- Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians
- Jekalyn Carr
- Betty Winn & One A-Chord
- The Anointed Jackson Sisters
- Toronzo Cannon
- Dr. Michael White & The Original Liberty Jazz Band with guest Thais Clark
- Gregg Stafford's Jazz Hounds
- The Milk Carton Kids
- Shades of Praise
- Baby Boyz Brass Band
- New Birth Brass Band
- Pocket Aces Brass Band
- Stooges Brass Band
- Storyville Stompers Brass Band
- The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders
- McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band
- Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers SA & PC
- Scene Boosters SA & PC
- Original Pigeon Town Steppers SA & PC
- 7th Ward Creole Hunters
- Wild Red Flames Mardi Gras Indians