Danny Clifton turned his fascination with organs and canned beats from tinny Casio keyboards into his moniker Danny, his bizarre oasis under a tiki drink influence. It later became Room Thirteen, in its current iteration with vocalist and visual artist Abigail Clark, vocalist Heather Lee Smith and drummer Pete Leonard.
With 2017 debut album Roccopulco, Room Thirteen is Clifton's melting Martin Denny exotica with ghostly, doo-wop harmonies.
"I always thought about writing this album as a vacation that lasts too long so it's not fun," Clifton says, pointing to a childhood visit to a friend's mom's beach house in his native Florida. "I grew up there my whole life like, 'This place sucks.' Then reading people in the guest book like, 'This is the most magnificent place I'd ever laid my eyes on.'"
The album revealed Room Thirteen as an aspirationally background music experiment, an immersive listen into the depths of its room-filling reimagining of tropical gloom. Its live iteration has emerged as a full-sounding, taut re-enactment of that atmospheric lounge — nearly the opposite of what the band set out to be, replacing the empty space between sounds with Stereolab-esque krautrock.
"One of challenges for the project is that it's ideally a more loungey type music, but we play almost exclusively traditional rock shows where people maybe want to stand or dance or give you attention, which is fine, but it screws with that dynamic," Clark says. "In our dream world we'd be in some creepy red-lit basement where people are almost not paying attention to you."
Clark, who feels like she's "on Mars in the music world," says the band's forthcoming album Daytona Beach View will take on a "spookier and more dark tropical" tone, a sort of backwards boardwalk to the ominous lounge of Clifton's earlier work.
"His mind comes out a happy-cheesy tropical, and I'm more dark-spooky-haunted sad," she says. "It balances well."