Bounce music, increasingly the chief musical export from New Orleans, dominated airwaves, memes and social media streams in 2018 thanks to two international No. 1 hits — “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings” — from rapper Drake, who is decidedly not from New Orleans but whose culture vulturing and veneration of the city’s sound thrust New Orleans into the global spotlight. But the man behind those unmistakable bounce beats is prolific New Orleans producer BlaqNMilD, whose production has anchored the city’s bounce scene for more than a decade. The city’s queen of bounce, Big Freedia, also appears on “Nice for What,” but she didn’t appear in its video, and she only briefly appears in “In My Feelings” as an olive branch from the rapper, which raised questions about the appropriation of New Orleans tropes with the rising popularity of the city’s bounce and hip-hop scenes — and the rarity of those spaces in a gentrifying city.
The city’s thriving underground continues to buck against its mainstream counterpart — new collectives like Pink Room Project and a broad alliance of DIY artists, promoters and venues have patched together a complex majority of the city’s nightlife and creative pulse outside its status quo. Thou, the metal band and spiritual adhesive for south Louisiana’s disparate DIY scenes, released three ambitious EPs in 2018 leading up to the release of its critically acclaimed double album “Magus.” Locally based punk label Community Records celebrated its 10th year as a nucleus for off-radar artists, and jazz- and funk-focused local label Bubble Bath Records made its debut. Local labels and artists also now can rely on the New Orleans Record Press, which opened in a warehouse on Montegut Street as the city’s first and only record-pressing plant.
The once-heralded newcomers in the city’s music scenes now are among the old guard. Lil Wayne, who brought Drake into the Young Money and Cash Money camps a decade ago, celebrated the 10th anniversary of his landmark “Tha Carter III” as he prepared to release its anticipated fifth installment, and Juvenile marked the 25th anniversary of his “400 Degreez.” Eyehategod — pioneers of Louisiana’s sludge metal sound, which now is emulated around the world — also celebrated 30 years in music.
But the city’s stalwarts are embracing their new stations. Singer and guitarist Walter “Wolfman” Washington revealed himself as a tender soul singer with his acclaimed solo album “My Future Is My Past,” his career-high debut for ANTI- Records. Funk band Galactic became landlords with its purchase of Tipitina’s from developer Roland Von Kurnatowski, calming fears among musicians that the venue would turn into another Live Nation-controlled flycatcher rather than a reliably local stage. (Live Nation will open another venue in 2019 with the debut of The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans.) Lost Bayou Ramblers took home a Grammy Award in 2018 for “Kalenda” before taking a hiatus; band founder Louis Michot promptly started his experimentally minded Cajun outfit Michot’s Melody Makers and a record label, Nouveau Electric Records.
The New Orleans music community also said goodbye to some of its architects. Saxophonist Charles Neville died April 26 at age 79; pianist Henry Butler died July 2 at age 69; and longtime WWOZ DJ Billy Delle, host of “Records from the Crypt,” died Nov. 14 at age 76.
Young Greatness, whose 2015 single “Moolah” enjoyed viral success, was killed Oct. 29. He was 34. Young Greatness glimpsed a new school of New Orleans hip-hop, one shaped by rapidly evolving online outlets and a fickle industry but still rooted in the city’s story and soul.