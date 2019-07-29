Drab Majesty’s genre-defying, synth-based music is an eerie mix of dark wave, dream pop and post-punk. The mastermind behind the sound is Deb Demure (aka Andrew Clinco), who founded the solo project in 2011 while drumming for the group Marriages. In 2015, he released “Careless,” the band’s first studio album.
Demure was joined by Mona D (Alex Nicolaou) for live shows in 2016, and their performances became intense visual spectacles. They wear robes and masks, and a fog machine completes the effect. The two collaborated on Drab Majesty’s sophomore release, “The Demonstration” (2017), and on July 12, they released “Modern Mirror.” It’s Drab Majesty’s fullest-sounding project yet, with lush instrumentals backing Demure’s heavily affected vocals. But the it’s the duo’s live pageantry that has garnered an international following.
HIDE and Body of Light open at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361. Tickets $12.