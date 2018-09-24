Lord Huron
Tue. Sept. 25 | Ben Schneider’s vessel for his multi-media-driven folk outfit gets a blown-out makeover with the feverish garage of 2018’s Vide Noir, a haunted soundtrack for hazy night-time drives. Cut Worms opens at 8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.
Deaf Wish
Wed. Sept. 26 | On 2018 album Lithium Zion (Sub Pop), Australian punks Deaf Wish conjure blistering Sonic Youth signals through its mediums, guitarists and vocalists Jensen Tjhung and Sarah Hardiman. Sick Thoughts, Trampoline Team and Klazo open at 9 p.m. at Poor Boys Bar.
The Decemberists
Wed. Sept. 26 | Portland, Oregon’s The Decemberists has approached its music in a cerebral way — lead singer Colin Meloy also is a best-selling writer — with themed albums and ponderous videos. Perhaps it’s not surprising it described its glam rock-inspired, electronic beat infused March release I’ll Be Your Girl, as “exuberant nihilism.” Kacy & Clayton opens at 8 p.m. at Civic Theatre.