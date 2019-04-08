Prior to its 2006 breakup, Eugene, Oregon doom metal trio Yob delivered several thunderous albums courting the subjects of mortality and rebirth, including “The Unreal Never Lived” (2005) and “Catharsis” (2003). The band reformed in 2009, with drummer Travis Foster joining longtime guitarist and vocalist Mike Scheidt and bassist Aaron Rieseberg. After the release of “Clearing the Path to Ascend,” however, Scheidt was grounded by a protracted and life-threatening bout of diverticulitis. He recovered, and the band’s 2018 release “Our Raw Heart” is a slow-building, sometimes sludgy, growling treatise on mortality. In installments like the 15 minutes plus “Beauty in Falling Leaves,” Scheidt expores vulnerability and survival. Voivod and Amenra open at 8 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net. Tickets $25.