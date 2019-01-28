The New Orleans Saints’ march to Atlanta could have ended one of two ways, and so this piece had two possible introductions at first. The first would have reflected the NFC Championship Game win we dreamed about, and the second would have reflected the loss we dreaded.
This introduction is neither.
If sports is storytelling, then the story of the 2018-2019 Saints ended with a horror movie twist: A demon that Saints fans thought they had exorcised reached out of the grave and dragged the team to hell.
That demon? The incompetent, malignant power structure of the National Football League itself.
What follows is the story of these Saints divided into chapters, with the epilogue demanded by the events of the NFC Championship Game’s horrible last few minutes.
Act One: Superdrew
One of the most interesting things about these Saints was the way they evolved into different versions of themselves over the course of the season. The first version? That one told a story Saints fans are way too familiar with, but with a fortunate twist.
These Saints scored 40 points in their season opener — and lost, 48-40, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Drew Brees was brilliant, maybe better than ever. But the defense? Once again, the defense was bad.
Over their first five games, the Saints gave up an average of 28 points per game, the sort of number that, in previous years, might have put New Orleans on the road to a 7-9 record. But all along, Brees was lighting NFL defenses on fire. He averaged 331 yards per game, threw 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, completed nearly 80 percent of his passes, and produced a preternatural passer rating of 122.3.
He was so good that, even with their struggling defense, the Saints won the four games following their opening loss. And on Monday, Oct. 8, Brees broke Peyton Manning’s career record for passing yards, staking a claim as the greatest passer in football history.
During the first chapter of 2018-2019, Breesus became a superhero greater than any in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and kept the Saints rolling while the rest of the team caught up with him and started writing their season’s next chapter.
Act Two: Lucky Bounces
It takes good fortune to have as much fun as the Saints had this year. Even during chapter one, these Saints experienced it. The only time they scored fewer than 33 points over their first five games was in week two, against the Cleveland Browns, when they won 21-18 and secured the win after Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a game-tying field goal.
That exception turned into the rule during the two weeks after the Saints returned from their regular season bye. Against the Baltimore Ravens, the defense squandered a 24-17 lead, nearly ruining a comeback victory, giving up a touchdown with 24 seconds remaining that seemed to ensure overtime. But Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who had made 222 consecutive extra points, missed his kick, so the Saints won.
A week later, the Saints were in danger of falling behind the Minnesota Vikings when linebacker Alex Anzalone and cornerback Marshon Lattimore grabbed a Vikings fumble deep in Saints territory and turned the game around. The Vikings outgained the Saints 423 yards to 270, but New Orleans’ good turnover fortune resulted in a 30-20 victory and moved the Saints into position to compete for a first round playoff bye and home field advantage for the first time since their 2009 Super Bowl season.
Act Three: The Juggernaut
Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 22, the Saints evolved into an invincible monster. They trashed the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons by an average score of 44-19. Their offense was great. Their defense was good. No other team in the league would have had a chance.
Few chapters of a sports story are more fun for fans than the ones that go like this. Games turn into parties. As the points stack up, so does good cheer. By the time Drew Brees had thrown his fourth touchdown to dispatch the Falcons on Thanksgiving night, everything was right with the world.
This, of course, was when things had to get kind of strange.
Act Four: Dome Patrol 2.0
For the year, the Saints’ offense averaged nearly 32 points per game. Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 17, it was held under 17 per game. The game against the Dallas Cowboys ended with a Brees interception and just 10 New Orleans points on the scoreboard. Against the Carolina Panthers, the Saints scored only 12 points. Things were not good.
Except, you know, for the fact the wins still were coming. These Saints won the game in which they only scored 12. Their defense, long the anchor dragging behind the franchise, suddenly became its soul in a role-reversal particularly stunning because of its suddenness.
Saints fans are accustomed to being let down by their defense, but this one refused to do that, securing wins when the team needed them to lock down home field advantage and picking up the slack when the offense kept handing the ball over to punter Thomas Morstead instead of delivering it into the end zone.
This Saints defense, allowing just 12 points per game during this chapter, was putting up numbers unseen since 1992, when the Dome Patrol linebacking unit of Rickey Jackson, Vaughan Johnson, Pat Swilling, and Sam Mills terrorized the offenses of the old NFC West.
Thanks to the likes of Lattimore, defensive end Cam Jordan, and linebacker Demario Davis, among others, the Saints’ defense led New Orleans into the playoffs.
Epilogue: The Big Easy Burglary, or: That Moment When the Slain But Pitiless Monster Reached Out From the Grave to Drag the Saints and Their Fans to Hell
Two referees stood within a few yards of Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis when Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman tackled him well before Brees’ pass arrived. Two referees watched Robey-Coleman commit what he readily admitted was a desperation pass interference penalty to stop a sure Saints touchdown. Neither referee threw a penalty flag, and so they stole from the Saints a chance to run the clock down to a handful of seconds before attempting an easy game-winning field goal.
The robbery happened before the eyes of referees, coaches, fans, and television cameras. The Saints, at every level, from the fans to owner Gayle Benson, never will forget what they saw.
As of midweek following the game, and despite a letter from Benson that NFL news site Pro Football Talk described as “a knife in the gut administered with a smile on the face,” the National Football League has yet to issue any official response. The Saints, at every level, are not surprised.
Understand something: Fans remember. Coaches remember. Players remember.
Because of the nature of their work, sportswriters and reporters generally respond to events in isolation: Bad calls are part of the game, they happen to everyone, fans should move on. But sports is storytelling, and teams, especially teams as embedded in the culture that surrounds them as the Saints are, don’t respond that way.
Saints fans remember what happened in 2012 during the “Bountygate” scandal, when the NFL launched an incompetent investigation into an alleged bounty program. When he vacated the suspensions issued against Saints players by the league office, former commissioner Paul Tagliabue was careful to note that the players, like linebacker Jonathan Vilma, had been “disciplined for ‘talk’ at a team meeting” and “none of the discipline of any player here relates to on-field conduct.”
Essentially, Tagliabue confirmed what Saints fans already knew: The NFL had caught New Orleans speeding; it engaged in a campaign against the Saints to make the world see the speeding as homicide; and it administered capital punishment.
Already accustomed to the NFL’s unjust tactics, their relationship to the sport forever altered by “Bountygate,” Saints fans on Jan. 20 flashed right back to 2012 when the supposed expert officiating crew failed to administer league rules on the Superdome field. They knew what to expect next.
Yes, bad calls are a part of sports, and yes, sports teams can play well enough to overcome those bad calls. But few such screw-ups so clearly make the difference between victory and defeat, and so few bad calls rise to the level of injustice.
Rather than confront the issue, the NFL, its power structure still headed by the same Roger Goodell who made such an unnecessary mess in 2012, among other self-made scandals, predictably chose to ignore the situation as long as possible, relying on its shield of access reporters to re-contextualize an injustice as a silly mistake. That way, the league could make its latest attack on New Orleans a footnote rather than a real part of the story. Powerless once again, the Saints — players, coaches, fans — an only control what they do next.
And on that score, who knows. This may have been these Saints’ last best chance at Super Bowl glory. Only one thing is certain: What happened in the Superdome will settle into that hardened layer of our emotional makeup that New Orleanians have developed in recent years, thanks to events both on and off the field of its beloved football team.
It’s not something we’ll forget, and it’s not something we can accept as an isolated event. It’s part of our story now, and it will shade every new chapter.
We only can hope what comes next offers the catharsis we need.